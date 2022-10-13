Rowdy is an 8-month-old heeler blend. He weighs about 25 pounds and has a bunch of energy. He has all the blue heeler traits. Rowdy is curious of everything and enjoys playing in the yard. Chuck is a 4-year-old German shepherd blend. He is 62 pounds and docile and sweet. He came to us with a nasty injury to his foot. The vet kept him for a while and decided it was best to amputate his leg. Inira and her friend Serenity came in needing new homes. She is 10 months old and weighs 6 pounds. She is a sweet striped tabby. Inira enjoys attention but she also likes to burrow under her blanket and hide from you. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

