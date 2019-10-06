Willis, left, is a male brindle and white terrier blend. He is about 3 months old and weighs about 25 pounds. Mandi, center, is a female tabby domestic shorthair blend. She is about 3 years, 1 month old and weighs about 8 pounds. Sadie, right, is a female black and white retriever/terrier blend. She is about 3 months old and weighs about 28 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
