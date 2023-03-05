Mikey is a 3-year-old male retriever mix that weighs 66 pounds. He loves attention and running and playing in the yard. Simone is a 3-year-old striped tabby. She weighs 10 pounds and came to us as a stray. She enjoys head rubs and exploring. Lady is a 2-year-old heeler mix. She weights 48 pounds. Lady came into us as a stray and is a bit shy at first but just wants to be loved and petted. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov [COURTESY PHOTOS]

