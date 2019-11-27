Dino, left, is a male white, brown and black basset/beagle blend. He is about 3 years old and weighs about 30 pounds. Clark, center, is a male Maine coon blend kitten. He is 2 months old and weighs about 2 pounds. Mercedes, right, is a female tan Labrador retriever blend. She is about 4 years old and weighs about 30.6 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
