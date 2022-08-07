Jadis is a 4-month-old kitten that came in with Aslan. She is a little reserved at first but loving once she warms up to you. Come meet these two babies soon. Briley is a 3-year-old pitbull blend. She weighs about 35 pounds. Briley came to us as a stray. She is laid back in her kennel but loves playing in the yard. Sneezy is a 3-month-old, 10-pound hound blend puppy. He came from a litter of 10. Sneezy will most likely weigh around 50 pounds as an adult. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.