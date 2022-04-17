Celia is about 2 months old and a lab mix. Lucky is an 8-month-old retriever blend pup. He weighs about 55 pounds. He is a little shy in the building but loves running around and playing outside. He is neutered and ready to adopt. Jade is a 1-year-old female lab/heeler blend. She weighs 35 pounds, so she is about medium sized. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
