Dora is a sweet, 4-month-old domestic short-haired kitten. She weighs about 4 pounds and is almost solid white. Dora came in as a stray and nobody came to reclaim her. Jenner is a 1-year-old pit bull blend. He weighs about 39 pounds. He is short in stature, gentle and would make a perfect indoor or outdoor companion. Reese is a 1-year-old German shepherd. He weighs about 73 pounds. Reese loves attention and does well with other dogs. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
