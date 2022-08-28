Marvin is a 1½-year-old retriever blend. He weighs 76 pounds and is fully sponsored, so he is free to a new owner. Foxxi is a 2-year-old terrier blend. She weighs 28 pounds. Foxxi plays well with most dogs, though she prefers not going to crowded events. Foxxi is really smart and seems to be kennel trained. She is also sponsored and will be no charge to her new family. Sadie is a 3-month-old large retriever blend. She weighs 30 pounds and has a year’s worth of growing to do. She would do best with a young family that is looking for some fun adventures. Sadie is partially sponsored so she is $55 to adopt. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

