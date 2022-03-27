Keke is an 8-month old kitten. She weighs about 9 pounds and is already spayed. Blizzard is a 9-month old Aussie blend pup. He weighs about 26 pounds. Blizzard is very intelligent and will need to go to a farm or a household that is very active and will be able to keep him entertained. Blizzard has learned how to get out of his kennel to run around and play. Blizzard should be adopted by someone with the time to invest in his training. Bruno is a 3-year old pit bull blend. He weighs 53 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
