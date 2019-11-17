Ouija, left, is a female red and white Labrador retriever blend. She is about 5 months old and weighs about 25 pounds. Sweet Potato, center, is a female gray tabby domestic shorthair blend. She is about 8 years old and weighs 6.8 pounds. Bernie, right, is a red and white male boxer blend. He is about 3 years old and weighs about 47 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
