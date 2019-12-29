Mary Sanders, left, is a female brown, tan and white Jack Russell/Labrador retriever blend. She is about 5 months old and weighs 15 pounds. Gizmo, center, is a female beige and black Siamese blend. She is 1 year, 7 months old and weighs about 7 pounds. Elmer Fudd, right, is a male brown, black and white boxer blend. He weighs 50 pounds and is about 3 years old. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
