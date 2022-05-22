Posie is a 1½-year-old shepherd mix. She weighs 70 pounds and loves belly rubs. Zoe is a 1-year-old pit bull mix weighing 50 pounds. She is great with people and other dogs. She loves to cuddle and play fetch. Chloe is a 2-year-old cat. She weighs 10 pounds and loves head rubs. She also enjoys looking out the window and sunbathing. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

