Hughes is a 4-year-old, gray-and-white-patch tabby. He is very sweet and needs a loving home. He is feline AIDS positive, which means he is immune compromised. He’ll need to be kept indoors at all times and will need to be the only cat in your home unless you have other positive cats. Jack is a 3-year-old male German shepherd. He weighs 75 pounds and is very sweet. He needs a home where he has room to roam and exercise. Domino is a 6-month-old pitbull mix. He weighs 32 pounds and loves everyone. He can be a little dominant with other dogs while they play, so he will need some training but responds well to corrective commands. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

