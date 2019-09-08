Jack Jack is a male black-and-white terrier blend. He is about 3 years old and weighs about 22 pounds. Augustus is a male orange tabby domestic shorthair blend. He is about 4 months old and weighs about 4 pounds. Freckles is a brown female Labrador retriever blend. She is about 1 year old and weighs about 37 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
