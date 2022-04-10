Oprah is a 5-year-old silver tabby blend with her front paws declawed. She weighs about 10 pounds. Oprah is extremely laid-back and loves to be petted. Rose is a 2-year-old smaller lab mix. She weighs 36 pounds. Rose came to the shelter with her puppies and was heartworm positive. She has been treated for heartworms. Bo-Jangle is a 2-year-old retriever blend. He weighs about 49 pounds. He enjoys playing outside and chasing his ball. He needs a home where he can be energetic and run. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

