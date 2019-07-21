Roto is a male black, white and brown border terrier blend. He is about 3 years old and weighs about 23 pounds. Truffles is a female black domestic long-hair blend. She is about 1 year old and weighs about 6 pounds. Lori is a female white and brown terrier blend. She is about 1 year old and weighs about 40 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
