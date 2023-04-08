Toto is a 3-year-old, 58-pound pit bull mix. He came to the Decatur Animal Services shelter as a stray. He loves to get love and would love to play and run with you. War Head and his sister Jolly Rancher are 3-month-old beagle/basset hound mixes. They each weigh about 15 pounds. They are both very sweet and can’t wait to find homes to explore. John Wick weighs 58 pounds and is a big ball of fluff. He is about 2½ years old and needs a loving family. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

