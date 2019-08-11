Sonya, left, is female yellow Labrador retriever blend. She is about 8 years old and weighs about 53 pounds. Sonja has a flea allergy that can be controlled with medications. Anya, center, is a female calico tricolored domestic shorthair blend. She is about 3 years old and weighs about 8 pounds. Bowser, right, is a male black and white bearded collie blend. Bowser is about 2 years old and weighs about 35 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
