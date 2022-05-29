Ivy is an adult white American rabbit. Her owners were no longer able to take care of her. She loves treats and is friendly with people and dogs. Georgia is a 2-year-old domestic short-haired cat. She came in with her five kittens. All of her kittens have been adopted and now she needs to find a home. Flip Flop is a 5-month-old husky/shepherd mix. She weighs 28 pounds. She is very sweet. Flip Flop came to us with a broken leg that had to be amputated. She needs a loving home where she can grow and be loved. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
