Ivy is an adult white American rabbit. Her owners were no longer able to take care of her. She loves treats and is friendly with people and dogs. Georgia is a 2-year-old domestic short-haired cat. She came in with her five kittens. All of her kittens have been adopted and now she needs to find a home. Flip Flop is a 5-month-old husky/shepherd mix. She weighs 28 pounds. She is very sweet. Flip Flop came to us with a broken leg that had to be amputated. She needs a loving home where she can grow and be loved. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.