Pops is a 7-year-old, 60-pound pit bull blend. He came to the shelter as a stray that was not reclaimed. Ellie is a 10-month-old female shepherd/hound blend. She weighs about 30 pounds and still has some growing to do. She will do best in a house that is familiar with training medium-sized dogs that have little to no training. Bruce is a 3-month-old, medium-haired black kitten. He came in with several siblings from a vet's office where someone had left them. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

