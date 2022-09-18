Princess is a 17-year-old Pomeranian weighing about 7 pounds. Princess was owner surrendered with her lifelong partner, Sir. Sir helps guide Princess and make her feel safe because she can no longer see. They are bonded and will have to go home together. They just need a home they can retire in. Sir is about 13 years old and weighs 14 pounds. He is spry for his age. They come with previous vet records. Whiskey is a 4-year-old coonhound blend. He weighs about 51 pounds. Whiskey is laid-back and has a great personality. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

