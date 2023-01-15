Murry is an 8-month-old pit mix. He is sweet and loves being petted. Tiger is a 2-year-old hound/pit mix. He weighs 50 pounds and has the sweetest personality. He loves attention and to run and play in the yard. Candy Cane is a 2-year-old domestic shorthair. She came in as a stray with her kittens. Her kittens are all big enough for their own forever homes, and she is ready for her own forever home, too. She loves being petted. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

