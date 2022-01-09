Sam Sam is a 6-month-old male German shepherd blend weighing 24 pounds. He is shorter than most German shepherds his age, so he will most likely be medium-sized as an adult. Truffle is a 1-year-old female terrier blend. She weighs about 29 pounds. Truffle is a tad nervous with new people but she warms up quickly. Bistro is a 5-month-old male shepherd/Pyrenees blend. He weighs 22 pounds but will grow larger. He came in with his sister Blondie, and both are playful and sweet. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

