Nutmeg is a female 1½-year-old plot hound/pitbull blend. She is about 41 pounds, a medium sized dog. She is highly energetic and needs a family that understands the breed. Squeakers is a female 1-year-old pitbull blend weighing 44 pounds. Squeakers is gentle and gets along well with other dogs. Froyo is a 3-month-old domestic short-haired gray and white male kitten. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

