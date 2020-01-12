Marvin is a male tan and white terrier/husky blend. He is about 4 months old and weighs about 20 pounds. Buzz is a male orange tabby domestic shorthair blend. He is about 7 years old and weighs about 14 pounds. Mistle Toe is a brown and black female shepherd blend. She is about 7 months old and weighs about 53 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
