Biscuit, left, is a tan, black and white male beagle blend. He is about 3 years old and weighs about 26 pounds. Jada, center, is a female brown tabby Maine coon blend. She is about 13 years old and weighs 7.6 pounds. Bowie, right, is a male black and tan Doberman/hound blend. He is about 3 years old and weighs about 60 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
