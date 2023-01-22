Tessa is a 1-year-old heeler mix who came in as a stray. She weighs 35 pounds. She is very active and loves to play. She has also been sponsored and will be a free adoption. Maverick and his brother came in as strays. They are very sweet and are about 1½ years old. They are black lab mixes and each weighs about 60 pounds. Lilly is a sweet and curious 4-month-old retriever mix. She is 30 pounds of love waiting for her forever home. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.