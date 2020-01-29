Remy, left, is a black male Labrador retriever blend. He is about 19 months old and weighs about 53 pounds. Lulu, center, is a brindle and white female terrier blend. She is about 6 months old and weighs about 48 pounds. Vickie, right, is a female black and white border collie blend. She is about 2 years old and weighs about 47 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
