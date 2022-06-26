Buttons is a silver tabby domestic short-haired cat. She is about 2 years old and weighs about 7 pounds. Buttons came in with a litter of kittens all looking for new homes. Nelson is a 4-month-old pitbull blend. He weighs about 30 pounds. Nelson is very sweet and has lots of fun-loving energy. He would do great in a home with children that will help entertain him. Maggie is a 2-year-old retriever blend. She weighs 38 pounds. Maggie loves to play and can’t wait to find her forever home. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov [COURTESY PHOTOS]

