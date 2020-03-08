D200308 pets of the week

Biscuit is a black and white male terrier/Labrador blend. He is about 4 months old and weighs 12 pounds. Fred is a male orange and white domestic shorthair blend. He is about 10 months old and weighs 8.8 pounds. Huddy is a black and white male terrier blend. He is about 3 years old and weighs 41 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

