Patch is a 3-month-old hound mix. Rose is 3 years old and very loving. She came to Decatur Animal Services and had six kittens. They are all big enough for adoption, and now she's ready for a home of her own. Sinatra is a sweet 8-month-old English bulldog and mastiff mix. He came in with his brother Frankie. They are both learning to walk on a leash and are great with people and other dogs. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov [COURTESY PHOTOS]
