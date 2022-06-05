Patch is a 3-month-old hound mix. Rose is 3 years old and very loving. She came to Decatur Animal Services and had six kittens. They are all big enough for adoption, and now she's ready for a home of her own. Sinatra is a sweet 8-month-old English bulldog and mastiff mix. He came in with his brother Frankie. They are both learning to walk on a leash and are great with people and other dogs. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov [COURTESY PHOTOS]

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.