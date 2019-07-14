Cooper, left, is a male brown and black dachshund/wirehair terrier blend. He is about 6 months old and weighs about 18 pounds. Lilly, center, is a female black domestic shorthair blend. She is about 2 months old and weighs about 2 pounds. Petey, right, is a male white and black border collie/Labrador retriever blend. He is about 5 years and 2 months old and weighs about 65 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
