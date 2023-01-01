Reece is an 11-month-old female husky/pitbull mix that weighs 49 pounds.  She is nervous around loud noises and would need to go to a quieter home. Laney is a 1 1/2-year-old boxer mix. She needs to be the only dog in the house because she is very protective, but she absolutely loves people. Murry is an 8-month-old male pitbull mix. He is very sweet and loves to be petted. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

