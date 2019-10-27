Licorice, left, is a male blue-and-white pit bull terrier blend. He is about 11 months old and weighs 53 pounds. Twinkie, center, is a female black-and-white domestic shorthair blend. She is about 2 years, one month old and weighs 7.6 pounds. Phineas is a male brown-and-white pit bull blend. He is about 1 year, 3 months old and weighs 36 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
