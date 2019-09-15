Pearl, left, is a brown and white female basset hound blend. She is about 1 year old and weighs about 25.4 pounds. Mystique is a female tortoise shell domestic shorthair blend. She is about 2 months old and weighs about 2 pounds. Bowser is a male black and white bearded collie blend. Bowser is about 2 years old and weighs about 35 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
News updates
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Landowners trying to stop Alabama 20 overpass construction
- Hartselle Kroger robbery suspect identified as Georgia man
- An act of heroism: Hartselle officer who rescued woman in July to be honored
- Aikerson reassigned; agrees to leave DCS on Feb. 15
- Jailer turnover concerns Morgan County officials
- Attractions supplier: No Morgan County Fair this year
- Rolando McClain says he's healthy and ready to attempt NFL comeback
- Just 'one of the boys': Decatur Middle has three girls playing football
- Suspect didn’t show weapon at Kroger
- Record shows Tuckers among area's first black families as they prepare for reunion
Images
Videos
Commented
- Decatur gets state funding for Sixth Avenue study (8)
- Ivey apologizes for acting in blackface skit as Auburn student (4)
- Attractions supplier: No Morgan County Fair this year (3)
- Transition to new ambulance ordinance will have 'some hiccups' (3)
- Lawmaker wants retired Navy vessel for Decatur (3)
- Weather service chief backs forecasters who contradicted Trump (2)
- Former Decatur teacher Worley could lose national Democratic credential (2)
- Sewage overflows plague DU (2)
- Today's editorial cartoon (2)
- Man with numerous convictions jailed by city for 4th time this year; bail $50,000 (2)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.