Tina is a 2-year old domestic, solid gray cat. She weighs 6 pounds. Tina loves head rubs and is very curious of her surroundings. She is already spayed and needs a loving home of her own. Ellie is an 11-month old shepherd/hound blend. She weighs about 28 pounds and is almost done growing. Ellie loves attention and gets along with four legged friends, too. She is spayed and ready to go home with you. Hollywood is a 2-year old, 50-pound pitbull blend. She is active and loves to have things to do. Hollywood knows some commands like "sit" and will come to her name. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
