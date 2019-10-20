Beast, left, is a male blue-eyed husky blend. He is about 2 years old and weighs about 38 pounds. Eerie, center, is a female brown brindle pit bull blend. She is about 2 years old and weighs about 57 pounds. Candy Corn, right, is a female border collie/husky blend. She is about 2 years old and weighs about 50 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
News updates
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- 2 new restaurants planned in Moulton, but downtown square struggles after fire
- Decatur evangelist to deliver US House of Representatives opening prayer
- Former Morgan sheriff sentenced to 2 years probation
- Letter grades: Hartselle gets A, Decatur and Morgan County B's
- Drug probe with Lawrence, Morgan ties: 36 arrests, 74 pounds of 'ice' and 46 grams of 'crack'
- Bob Balch
- Ascend competing for possible expansion
- Ordinance would ban dog chaining in Decatur
- Q&A: Morgan sheriff struggles with inmate health costs
- Troopers: Falkville woman dies from wreck injuries
Images
Videos
Commented
- Unable to secure bond, ambulance service in violation of new ordinance (7)
- Trump takes actions to become US emperor (6)
- Lucky's to close; next use will be 'good for downtown' (5)
- Grant to help Decatur correct 4 Beltline Road intersections (5)
- $1.79 million grant to fund Beltline improvements (4)
- Rev. Graham's tour evokes evangelical support for Trump (4)
- Decatur mayor tells nonresident director to move or quit (4)
- Would you vote in favor of a referendum requiring the city of Decatur to hire a professional city manager and dropping the mayor to part time? (2)
- Mayor proposes city reorganization, council to recommend mediation (2)
- Q&A: Morgan sheriff struggles with inmate health costs (2)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.