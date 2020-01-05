Russo, left, is a tan male retriever blend. He is about 8 months old and weighs about 29 pounds. Lizzy, center, is a black and white female domestic shorthair blend. She is about 4 years old and weighs about 6 pounds. Aretha, right, is a brown and black female shepherd blend. She is about 2 years old and weighs about 64 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
