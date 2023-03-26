Clover is a 5-month-old pit mix. She came to us as a stray and loves to play and run in the yard. She loves people, but she's a little uncertain at first with strangers. Lulu is a sweet 9-month-old retriever mix. She is treat-oriented and seems to be easily trainable. She already knows sit and stay. Sharpey is a 4-month-old shepherd mix. She was found running loose here at the shelter. She enjoys attention and playtime with toys. Dakota is a 6-year-old Jack Russell terrier mix. He weighs 22 pounds and loves attention, running in the yard and walking on his leash. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

