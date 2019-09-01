Bryan, left, is a male tri-colored corgi/basset hound blend. He is about 2 years old and weighs about 26 pounds. Emma, center, is a gray female tabby domestic shorthair blend. She is about 2 months old and weighs about 2 pounds. Tiny, right, is a male brindle terrier blend. He is about 2 years old and weighs about 55 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
