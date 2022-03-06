Coconut is a 2-month-old retriever collie blend puppy. He came in with his six littermates. They will be medium to large in size when full grown. Their coats are medium in length. Petri is a 5-month-old terrier mix. He weighs about 30 pounds. He would do best in a home setting where he is able to get outside and run around and play. Polo is a 2-year-old husky weighing about 60 pounds. Polo is mild-mannered and loves to go outside and explore. He came to us because his owners were moving and not able to take him with them. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

