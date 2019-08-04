D190804 pets of the week

Cooper is a male brown and black wire-haired terrier dachshund blend. He is about 9 months old and weighs about 18 pounds. Robin is a male brown and black tabby domestic shorthair blend. He is about 2 months old and weighs about 2 pounds. Starla is a female black and tan basset hound blend. She is about 1 year old and weighs about 40 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]

