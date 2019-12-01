Aunt Bee is a brown female terrier blend. She is about 1 year old and weighs about 15 pounds. Elmer Fudd is a male brown, black and white boxer blend. Flora is a dilute torbie. She is about 2 years old and weighs about 7 pounds. For more information about these and other pets, call Decatur Animal Services at 256-341-4790 or email animaladoptions@decatur-al.gov. [COURTESY PHOTOS]
