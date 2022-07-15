A suspect in a robbery at a Decatur pharmacy was arrested Friday after multiple police pursuits, according to Decatur police.
The suspect, Michael Joseph Daniel, no age or address given, was awaiting transfer to Morgan County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bail, charged in connection with a robbery at about 2:50 p.m. at Valley Drug, 1101 16th Ave. S.E., police said in a statement.
According to police, Daniel entered the pharmacy armed with a handgun and demanded narcotics. He was given an undisclosed amount of a controlled substance and fled the scene in a Kia van.
Officers located the van hidden behind a residence a short distance from the scene. Upon searching the surrounding area, officers discovered the suspect had changed vehicles and fled the area. Officers located that vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. The suspect was able to evade officers for a short time but was located again near Central Parkway and Second Street Southwest. A second pursuit followed, and while traveling east on West Moulton Street, Daniel reached excessive speeds for the traffic conditions, leading police to terminate the pursuit, police said.
Shortly thereafter, Daniel crashed into another vehicle, police said. The driver of the vehicle struck did not suffer serious injuries. Daniel and a female passenger were detained and transported to an area hospital for treatment of their crash injuries, police said.
Upon Daniel’s release from the hospital, he will be transferred to Morgan County Jail. The female passenger will not be charged in the case, police said.
