Kyle Dukes Pike, grandson of former mayor and state representative Bill Dukes, is the first candidate to announce plans to run for the Decatur City Council District 2 seat.
The 25-year-old Pike is seeking the position that will be left vacant with incumbent Kristi Hill deciding not to seek another term. District 2 covers the northern portion of Southeast and Northeast Decatur, which includes downtown, the historic districts and the city’s annexed area in Limestone County.
Qualifying for the Aug. 25 municipal election is July 7-21. Council members receive a salary of $15,995 annually.
District 1’s Billy Jackson is the only incumbent council member so far to announce he will seek reelection. Hill and District 5 Councilman Chuck Ard are not running again. District 3’s Paige Bibbee and Charles Kirby of District 4 have not said whether they will seek reelection.
Local businessman Rodney Gordon said Wednesday he is considering running for the District 5 council seat.
Hill said she’s not aware of anyone else officially running in her district. She said anyone who runs for council “must have a heart for service,” thick skin and understand that serving on the council takes up a lot of time. She said the first year was especially hectic as she learned the job and the city.
“I believe it’s a calling,” Hill said. “You’ve got to be able to listen and learn and be willing to work with others. You can’t be a hothead or take it personally because people are going to call you up and just unload their troubles on you sometimes.”
Pike said running for office has been a goal since he campaigned for his grandfather as a child. Bill Dukes, who died in 2014 at the age of 87, served 18 years as Decatur's mayor, from 1976-94, and 16 years as a state representative.
“I did not come to this decision lightly,” Pike writes in a press release. “Over the last several weeks our nation, state, county and city have experienced unprecedented times. After much thought, prayer and seeing everything we have been through it became very clear that the time I want to serve the community and my district is now."
As a councilman, Pike said he would support local businesses, the city’s first responders and its schools. He wants to recruit industry and retail businesses, cut wasteful spending and develop a long-range plan to improve the city’s roads “with a clear vision for growth.”
Pike said neighborhood and downtown revitalization are big issues for District 2. He said the annexed area in Limestone County has a lot of potential, and he wants to make sure it develops properly.
“It’s a blank slate so we need the right vision to take advantage of this huge opportunity,” Pike said.
A Decatur native, Pike has an 8-year-old daughter, Riley. He works at Hexcel Corp., and is a partner at Dry Creek Marine on Beltline Road.
This is his first foray into politics. He served on the One Decatur comprehensive plan steering committee and the Decatur Bicentennial committee.
