Kyle Pike, the grandson of former mayor and state representative Bill Dukes, beat out two other candidates to win the District 2 council seat in Decatur.
The seat is now held by Kristi Hill, who did not seek reelection.
Pike was pitted against Terrance Adkins and Wayne Thrasher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.