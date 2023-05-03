D230503 parking deck JN43.JPG
A hydraulic pile driver pounds steel columns into the ground where a municipal parking deck is being built in downtown Decatur. These piles are driven down to bedrock and do not require excavation. The parking deck is an incentive that helped get developers to locate a Fairfield Inn by Marriott downtown. Construction continues on the hotel, which can be seen east of the parking deck site. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

The repetitive pounding of roughly 152 steel beams to anchor the new downtown Decatur parking deck should end Wednesday and allow the contractor to begin pouring concrete for the municipal project's foundation, officials said.

