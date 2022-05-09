The Decatur City Council tonight selected interim Chief Todd Pinion to become the new chief of the Decatur Police Department, subject to successful negotiations regarding salary and other terms of employment.
A Harrin, Illinois, native, Pinion, 43, was promoted to captain in July 2021 after 17 years in the department.
The council selected Pinion over the other two finalists. Retired Capt. Chris Jones, 49, retired from the department in June after 26 years. Retired Lt. James Buchli, 49, retired last year after 24 years with the department.
Pinion will replace former Chief Nate Allen, who resigned Jan. 27.
