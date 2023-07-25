Plans for a 156-unit multi-family residential development near Austin High School advanced last week as the Decatur Planning Commission approved the developer's site plan.
The commission also recommended rezoning land that is planned as the location for a renovated Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market in downtown Decatur.
The residential development is planned for 3105 Old Moulton Road S.W.
“It’s a very nice development,” city Director of Development Dane Shaw said. “They’re very thoughtful of how to make the development fit with the surrounding area.”
The Decatur City Council in November voted to approve Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County’s request to rezone the property from AG-1, agriculture, and R-6, single-family semi-attached residential district, to R-4, multi-family residential district. Some neighbors objected to the rezone, primarily due to concerns that the development would increase traffic.
Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County has a deal to sell the land to RealtyLink LLC, the South Carolina-based developer who wants to buy it and then build an apartment complex.
Representatives of RealtyLink did not respond to requests for comment. According to its website, RealtyLink is “one of the nation’s top real estate developers” and has “developed over 600 projects across the country.”
RealtyLink is submitting its site plan in two phases, according to Planning Commission Chairman Kent Lawrence.
“They still have another piece that is going to go to the south of it,” Lawrence said. “This is the only piece that they asked to go ahead with at this time.”
The initial development phase is proposed for 32 acres. Shaw said the first development will include 60 to 80 residential units, with 156 units total once both phases are completed.
RealtyLink’s original proposal was for 201 units, but Shaw said they reworked their design in order to work around some of the water in the area.
Shaw said the development will also include a clubhouse and pickleball court.
“They’re using the current landscape,” he said. “They’re going to have some lakes on there and some wetlands that they’re preserving. It’s going to be an incredible development for the city.”
The development will consist of two-story apartment style buildings with six units apiece, smaller buildings with four units, and duplex-style cottages of two units, according to Shaw.
Both Shaw and Lawrence said they don’t expect traffic to be a problem once the development is complete and people move in.
“We don’t have any traffic concerns right now,” said Shaw. “That area is not highly developed. We will have to look in the future, if that area keeps developing, on how we can improve some of the flows over in that area, but right now we’re not seeing any major concerns.”
Lawrence said plans to widen Modaus Road Southwest should also help alleviate some of the traffic in the area.
“The traffic count on those roads is way below what the capacity is,” he said.
Shaw said he expects site development to start soon.
“We’re just kind of waiting for them to get a couple of conditions met on their site plan and they’ll be ready to go,” he said.
---
Farmers Market
The Planning Commission also voted last week to approve rezoning for the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market.
“The Farmers Market is zoned M-1 which is manufacturing right now,” Lawrence said. “It really fits better with the downtown, which is B-5, and that’s why we’re rezoning it — to make it consistent with everything else that’s downtown.”
The new zoning may allow for a more robust Farmers Market.
“It’s great to know that we got the zoning that allows us to move forward with making the improvements we’re going to make to the Farmers Market,” said Mayor Tab Bowling. “(It will) allow us to provide more produce and other options … for our residents.”
Bowling said plans to expand the footprint of the market may be in the city’s future.
“In time, I believe there will be plans to expand that maybe across the street,” he said.
Plans for the renovated Farmers Market include building a new pavilion and adding more interior space with a kitchen, offices and restrooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.