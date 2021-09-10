A city account that uses earnings from water resales to facilitate residential development isn't growing fast enough to meet Decatur's needs, city officials say. But a proposal to create additional city funding to boost growth got support this week from a Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce committee.
The chamber's Public Policy committee voted to support City Council President Jacob Ladner’s plan to allocate 1% of the annual city budget toward paying for infrastructure projects promoting growth. The vote was part of developing the chamber’s 2022 local policy agenda.
Ladner said he feels the city should be willing to allocate money toward incentives and infrastructure if it really wants growth. He plans to push for including the allocation in the fiscal 2022 budget that takes effect Oct. 1.
The committee meets each fall to develop the local, state and federal policy positions the chamber might support and push each year in an attempt to “influence business successes, workforce development, economic development and quality of life.”
The chamber’s executive board then approves the final version of the public policy objectives in January, spokesperson Grant Thompson said.
Previous chamber policy agendas urged the city to allocate “a minimum of $1 million each fiscal year to spur development.”
In 2016, the City Council and Decatur Utilities created an account in which revenues from the sale of water to other entities, mainly Limestone County, would be collected and then use to promote economic development through incentives like sewer extensions and helping developers build roads.
The account started out with about $1 million, but the city spent most of the money on a sewer extension between Old River Road and Point Mallard Parkway in an agreement with the Morris family.
The family led by Harold Morris agreed to annex 19.77 acres off Old River Road into the city, finish the subdivision infrastructure in 18 months and build at least 40 homes in a five-year period.
Now named River Road Manor, this 55-home subdivision was the first of eight new subdivisions with more than 500 homes that have been through the city planning process and/or are under construction.
---
Promoting development
Chamber board Chairman Jeff Brown said he believes the city can use sewer availability to drive development. He said it’s difficult for developers to get a good return on a subdivision when they have to include the infrastructure costs like building roads and adding sewer.
“The city can get a payback from sewer and water through sales taxes and utilities that are added with a development,” Brown said.
Brown, an attorney with Harris, Caddell & Shanks, said he recently had a client who was buying a nice home in Decatur and “he was shocked to find out that he was on a septic tank. He expected that part of the city to have sewer.”
Kent Lawrence, Planning Commission chairman and chamber vice chairman of Community Building, said city leaders quickly found with the economic development account that “$1 million is the bare minimum with the way we were intending for Decatur to grow.”
The water resale account was almost empty after one project, and Ladner said it hasn’t replenished as fast as they would hope.
“The water fund doesn’t cover everything we want to do,” Ladner said.
City Chief Financial Officer Kyle Demeester said Wednesday that the fund now has $534,300.
---
Budget process
Fiscal 2022 budget talks began this summer among the city’s department heads and key leaders like Mayor Tab Bowling and Ladner. The full City Council is expected to begin reviewing the proposed budget next week.
Ladner said he and other city officials have been talking about allocating 1% of the city’s general fund in addition to the water resale account to pay for projects promoting growth. He said he would rather do a percentage of the budget than a flat amount.
Demeester said the proposed fiscal 2022 budget is about $71.9 million, so 1% would be about $719,000.
“We know that’s not enough and 1% would be a minimum,” Ladner said. “The challenge is making it a priority. I think we can find at least 1%, especially with the way our revenues are growing.”
Councilman Kyle Pike said other cities like Huntsville set aside money for infrastructure and growth projects, so Decatur should too.
“I definitely see the 1% as doable, but we really need to exceed 1% because $1 million is gone in no time,” Pike said.
Ladner said including 1% for growth would be an allocation just like the City Council giving the 1 cent from the 4-cent sales tax revenues to Decatur City Schools.
Brown said 1% doesn’t seem like a lot, but the city revenues are growing “so maybe we’ll reach $1 million in a few years.”
There are some city residents who don’t live in what are considered growth areas and lack sewer access. Brown said he would like for the city to create a plan that would add sewer in those areas.
Jeff Brown said he asked Crystal Brown, chamber president and CEO, to make the chamber’s support for more residential growth a separate local item in the policy agenda from the item supporting the city’s 1% allocation for growth.
“I told her that residential growth needs to be more prominent (in the policy agenda),” Jeff Brown said.
---
Other policy positions
Highlights of other issues discussed in the local policy agenda meeting:
• Lawrence reported the city Planning Department and a zoning committee are working on a review of new proposed zoning ordinances. He said he expects the new zoning ordinances will become public in October.
• Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said the local agenda position advocating for a parking deck in downtown Decatur “remains a valid point.”
• At the urging of Wade Weaver, chairman of the Public Policy Committee, the group removed the long-standing agenda item urging the city to finish the Ingalls Harbor Pavilion long-range plan. Weaver said he doesn’t see many of the items in the old plan, like a museum, “ever happening.”
• The chamber added a point to its local agenda in 2020 promoting the need for a third Tennessee River bridge in Decatur. Dwayne Hellums, Decatur-area Metro Planning Organization director, said his organization is pushing harder to get funding for this bridge.
The chamber’s policy committee meeting on the state agenda is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.